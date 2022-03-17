Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWX. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.
Shares of SWX stock opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.22.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Southwest Gas (Get Rating)
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
