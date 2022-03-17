Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWX. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.22.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

