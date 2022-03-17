Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.
Several other research firms have also commented on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.44.
SWN opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.10. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
