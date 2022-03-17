Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.10. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.