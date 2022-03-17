Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sovos Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ SOVO traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 574,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,582. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30.
Several research firms have issued reports on SOVO. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sovos Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.
About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)
Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.
