Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. “

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sovos Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $89,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.