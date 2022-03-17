SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.590-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SP Plus stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.58. SP Plus has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $36.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $712.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.54.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 20.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 50,913.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

