SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after acquiring an additional 93,621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.82. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $77.29 and a one year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

