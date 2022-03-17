SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 7,891.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 102.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after buying an additional 93,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.82. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $77.29 and a one year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

