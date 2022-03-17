SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Gap Down to $90.86

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $90.86, but opened at $87.19. SPDR S&P China ETF shares last traded at $87.24, with a volume of 2,823 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 140.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 31,977 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,195,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the third quarter worth about $441,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

