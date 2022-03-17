Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.15

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

SEPJY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

