Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 115.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $122.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

