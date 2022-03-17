Spire Wealth Management Has $424,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1,255.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.28. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

