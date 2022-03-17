Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,713,000 after purchasing an additional 328,328 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 97,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Mizuho raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

