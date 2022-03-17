Spire Wealth Management Makes New $415,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHDG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 5,504.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 387,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 40,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $38.54.

