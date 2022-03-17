Spire Wealth Management Trims Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth $32,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $169.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.54.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Argus dropped their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total value of $4,814,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,513 shares of company stock valued at $43,926,181. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

