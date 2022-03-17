Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 145,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NNN. StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.93. 759,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,559. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.40%.

About National Retail Properties (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

