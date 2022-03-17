Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $7.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $564.73. The company had a trading volume of 502,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,293. The business’s 50-day moving average is $611.08 and its 200 day moving average is $654.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $467.22 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $792.59.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

