Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,942,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $5,987,018.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,551 shares of company stock valued at $29,889,141. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CPT traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.77. 882,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,944. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $106.68 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.49. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 113.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

