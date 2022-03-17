Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 85,008 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $1,119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 82,728.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 23,164 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,057,000 after buying an additional 636,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $39.21. 2,260,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,136. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.00%.

Several research firms have commented on AMH. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.73.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

