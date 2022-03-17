Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 200.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,843,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

