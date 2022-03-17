Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 2,000 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 1.1% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Sunoco by 3.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 3.5% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUN. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of SUN traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.63. 275,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,819. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.38.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business’s revenue was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

