Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives $27.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRAD. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065,093 shares in the last quarter. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $180,278,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $69,692,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRAD stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 367,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,853. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71.

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

