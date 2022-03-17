Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $246.18.

SPOT opened at $133.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.43. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $118.20 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -106.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

