Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

TheStreet downgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $246.18.

SPOT opened at $133.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.43. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $118.20 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -106.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.