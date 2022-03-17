SQL Technologies Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 22nd (NASDAQ:SKYX)

SQL Technologies’ (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 22nd. SQL Technologies had issued 1,650,000 shares in its IPO on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $23,100,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

SKYX opened at $13.61 on Thursday. SQL Technologies has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $16.00.

SQL Technologies Corp. engages in the development of connect devices used in the installation of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. Its products include lighting, fans, and safety quick light devices. The company was founded by Rani Roland Kohen on October 23, 2006 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

