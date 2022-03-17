SQL Technologies Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 22nd (NASDAQ:SKYX)

SQL Technologies’ (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 22nd. SQL Technologies had issued 1,650,000 shares in its IPO on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $23,100,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
SKYX opened at $13.61 on Thursday. SQL Technologies has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $16.00.
SQL Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SQL Technologies (SKYX)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for SQL Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQL Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.