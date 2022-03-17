Star Equity (STRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRRGet Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Star Equity to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Star Equity stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 million, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.37. Star Equity has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42.

In related news, CFO David J. Noble acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Gildea acquired 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,766.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,138,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,216 over the last three months. 8.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Star Equity stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Star Equity at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Star Equity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

