Star Equity (STRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Star Equity to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.
Shares of Star Equity stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 million, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.37. Star Equity has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42.
In related news, CFO David J. Noble acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Gildea acquired 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,766.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,138,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,216 over the last three months. 8.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Star Equity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Star Equity (STRR)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.