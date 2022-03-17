Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Robert W. Baird

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.63.
Starbucks stock opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average of $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.
