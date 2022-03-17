StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Short Interest Update

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 279,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in StarTek by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in StarTek by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 32,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in StarTek by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in StarTek by 582.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in StarTek by 1,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares during the period. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StarTek in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE:SRT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.05. 34,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $165.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. StarTek has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $8.82.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StarTek will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

