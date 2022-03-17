State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 904.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 92,559 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Palomar by 43.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 157.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 99,726 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 10.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.03. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $97.18.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Palomar’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities raised shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $355,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $626,930. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

