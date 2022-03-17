State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.06 Million Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KALU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $90.92 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $141.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -78.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently -265.52%.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $38,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $184,072 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

