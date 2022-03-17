State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.13 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 44,214 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Brunswick by 16,783.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10,953.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 284,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.21.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BC stock opened at $90.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

