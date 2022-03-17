State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Crocs by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 5.1% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 37.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth J. Kaplan bought 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.63 per share, with a total value of $99,570.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,527 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

Crocs stock opened at $77.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average of $132.02.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

