Stellar Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and approximately $232.39 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00212507 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00193847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045783 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00026276 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,788,091 coins and its circulating supply is 24,597,266,054 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

