STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SNVVF stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

About STEP Energy Services (Get Rating)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

