STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
SNVVF stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.
