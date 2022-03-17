Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Standard Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

In related news, insider Anthony Alvaro sold 38,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.12, for a total value of C$312,887.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,161,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,431,112.04.

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

