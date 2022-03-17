Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Price Target to $16.00

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of LMNR opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. Limoneira has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $238.40 million, a PE ratio of -37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 21,300 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $72,682.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,971 shares of company stock worth $281,682 over the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

