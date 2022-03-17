Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Hollysys Automation Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,849 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,076% compared to the average volume of 113 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $11,901,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 575,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after buying an additional 354,992 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:HOLI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,349. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.85. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $21.24.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies (Get Rating)

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

