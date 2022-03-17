StockNews.com Lowers Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRI. UBS Group increased their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.67.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.16.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.