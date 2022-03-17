StockNews.com Upgrades BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.21) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.31) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,163.53.

BHP opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

