Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $52.24. The company has a market cap of $793.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $87,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Skorpios Trust bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $346,504,000. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $12,646,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,614,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,438,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

