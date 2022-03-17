Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Buys 625 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $391,786,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,168 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,869,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after purchasing an additional 210,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,337,000 after purchasing an additional 188,427 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,386,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,258. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (Get Rating)

