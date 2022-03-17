STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.180-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STOR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,875,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.25. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.03.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 154.00%.

STOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STOR. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in STORE Capital by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

