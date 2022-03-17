Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 2.5% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.27.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $239.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.64. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $219.09 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $109.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

