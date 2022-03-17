Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 45,387 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,317,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,493,000 after purchasing an additional 106,536 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 116,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $50.80 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18.

