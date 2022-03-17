Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 1,799 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,082,000 after purchasing an additional 161,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,227,000 after purchasing an additional 98,986 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,663,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,204,000 after purchasing an additional 365,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,963,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,292,000 after purchasing an additional 319,191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $219.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $199.50 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.