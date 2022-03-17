Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:SOG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.02. Strategic Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,800 shares.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 903.61.
Strategic Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:SOG)
Further Reading
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.