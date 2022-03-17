Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 300 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

