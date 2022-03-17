Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 410 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUN. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter valued at $4,814,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 56.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 127,437 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $40.02 on Thursday. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $46.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

