Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $349,000 Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,328,000 after purchasing an additional 860,273 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,115,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,248,000 after purchasing an additional 36,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,722,000 after purchasing an additional 331,519 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 715,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,369,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCL opened at $74.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.30.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

