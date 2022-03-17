Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 470 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 330,330 shares of company stock worth $21,140,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $60.96 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average of $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

