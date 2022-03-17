Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 489 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Newmont by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Newmont by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after buying an additional 40,526 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in Newmont by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont stock opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average is $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Newmont’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. upped their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,378,560. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.