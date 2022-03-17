StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0000

StrongHands (SHND) traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $154,900.65 and approximately $2.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,629,335,711 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

